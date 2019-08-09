Trinidad minister, husband spent the night with police after arrest

(Trinidad Express) Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications, Marlene Mc Donald spent Thursday night at the St Joseph Police Station and police are expected to continue their line of questioning today.

Mc Donald’s attorney, Pamela Elder SC spoke to reporters outside the St Joseph Station last night.

“She has been cooperative with the police officers but in light of the time further interviews will be conducted today at the Professional Standards Bureau,” said Elder.

Elder continued: “At present no charges have been laid. They are mere allegations that the police officers are investigating and I must commend the police officers for the courtesy and professionalism they have shown throughout this interview.”

She said that is representing both Mc Donald and her husband but was only speaking on behalf of Mc Donald.

Asked of Mc Donald’s demeanor tonight, Elder replied: “Well you should expect a person who has been in police custody since 5 o clock this morning would be extremely tired but despite that, as I have said, she has been fully cooperative with the police officers.”

Asked if there was any chance of her going home tonight, Elder replied: “No, no, no, no she will be here and as I said further interviews will be conducted.”

Elder was unable to say what Mc Donald’s accommodations at the station would have been like.

Asked what were they asking her about, Elder replied: “No. I did not say and I do not intend to say.”

She said that she did not want to comment on Mc Donald’s husband.