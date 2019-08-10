Trinidad: Escaped prisoner caught at J’Ouvert party

(Trinidad Guardian) After two days on the run, prison escapee Dillon Clarke has been recaptured during J’Ouvert celebrations in Arima on Saturday.
Clarke, 34 of Mt Zion Road, Maturita Village, Arima was held by officers along Hollis Avenue during the street party.
Clarke escaped from the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca on August 8, while out on an agricultural project with other inmates.
Police and prison authorities had searched several areas at Arouca, Trincity, Oropune, Piarco and Maloney since Clarke’s escape on Thursday but he managed to elude capture.
Clarke was reportedly working on the agricultural project near the prison grounds when he bolted.
Prison officials said inmates selected to participate in the agricultural projects are those who had already served more than half of their sentence, following which they are assessed and interviewed before they are enrolled in the programme.
Clarke was sentenced in December 2018 to 24-months imprisonment after being convicted on charges of malicious damage.
He was expected to be released from prison in April 2020.
Following his recapture, Clarke is expected to be charged with escaping lawful custody and will appear before an Arima magistrate on Monday.
Comments