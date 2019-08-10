Trinidad: Pregnant arson victim due to give birth to 9th child, begs for help

(Trinidad Guardian) In­deira Gar­cia is due to give birth to her ninth child any day now but the joy and ex­cite­ment any ex­pect­ing moth­er would feel is cloud­ed for Gar­cia as she is des­per­ate­ly seek­ing as­sis­tance to re­build her home af­ter an ar­son at­tack in Feb­ru­ary.

She cur­rent­ly stays with rel­a­tives of the fa­ther of her youngest of three chil­dren and her un­born ba­by.



The liv­ing con­di­tions are cramped and Gar­cia told Guardian Me­dia she fears she has over­stayed her wel­come.

As the days count down till she is ex­pect­ed to give birth, Gar­cia is ap­peal­ing to any­one who can as­sist her with ma­te­ri­als to re­build her home.

On Car­ni­val Fri­day, Gar­cia’s De­onar­ine Junc­tion, Cal­cut­ta #3 Cou­va home was shot up and set afire. Luck­i­ly al­though she, her eight young chil­dren and her com­mon-law hus­band were in­side the house, they all es­caped un­hurt. How­ev­er, her two bed­room wood­en house was com­plete­ly de­stroyed along with all her be­long­ings.

Her 18-year-old child has gone to stay with oth­er rel­a­tives while Gar­cia and her oth­er chil­dren ages 15, 13, 11, 10, five, three and one, live with her com­mon-law hus­band. She and the chil­dren bare­ly have any clothes, much less for footwear, she said.

“All I need is some ma­te­r­i­al to build back some­thing so me and my chil­dren could be com­fort­able,” Gar­cia said. “Right now, I don’t even want to think about mak­ing this ba­by be­cause I have nowhere to car­ry it.”

She said she has not been able to pur­chase any­thing need­ed to wel­come her new­born and al­though the cir­cum­stances are dif­fi­cult right now, she would not give up on her chil­dren.

“It is hard to be by peo­ple house and go­ing through this and then to have a ba­by com­ing but even if no­body wants to help me, I will fight up and see how I could take care of my chil­dren,” she said.

She said her com­mon-law hus­band worked as a taxi dri­ver to pro­vide for the fam­i­ly but his car was de­stroyed in the fire and now he on­ly gets work some­times.

“If he gets a day work, he will take it but it is not enough to buy back the ma­te­r­i­al,” she lament­ed.

She said she has got­ten frus­trat­ed with wait­ing on the state to as­sist her as she on­ly got a one-time use food card in the days af­ter the fire and has heard noth­ing from the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment since.

Guardian Me­dia reached out to So­cial De­vel­op­ment Min­is­ter Cher­rie-Ann Crichlow-Cock­burn who promised to con­tact Gar­cia by Fri­day evening.

Even with that as­sur­ance, Gar­cia was doubt­ful.

“I will wait and see but I don’t think they will ac­tu­al­ly do any­thing to help be­cause they said they would help months ago and I still wait­ing on that…I might just have to wait un­til I make this ba­by and I could go to find a work to help my­self,” she said.