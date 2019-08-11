Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad doubles vendor `Sauce’ gunned down

(Trinidad Express) While he served customers, doubles vendor Shazard Manick was approached by two gunmen and shot multiple times.

He could not be saved. Manick, who worked for the popular “Sauce Doubles” in Curepe, was shot in the head and chest.

So many shots were fired that area residents thought someone had set off fireworks.

Manick, also known as “Shazo”, died at the Mt Hope Hospital. Before police arrived several people recorded his dying moments and shared it on social media.

Robbery is not considered the motive. There was no attempt to steal anything.

Shazard Manick

