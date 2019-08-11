Trinidad: Four students disqualified in CXC cheating scandal

(Trinidad Guardian) Four students who were caught cheating during the CSEC Maths exam in May — after a video was posted to social media showing them and other students using their cell-phones to share an answer sheet — have been disqualified.
This means they will not be graded and will have to re-sit the exam at a later date.
However, just when they can re-sit the exam is yet to be determined by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), based in Barbados.
Education Minister Anthony Garcia said the disqualified students “have been the ones that we could have easily identified in the video, but CXC is still to decide whether or not they will be disqualified for a period of two years from all exams.”
After they were caught cheating, officials allow the students to complete their exams but warned they would face severe consequences following its’ conclusion.
The incident occurred at the Tranquility Government Secondary School. Three invigilators were later dismissed as a result.
Investigations were carried out by both the Ministry of Education and CXC following claims that some students had refused to lodge their cell phones with school officials on the day of the exam.
Both the MOE and CXC have strict policies prohibiting the use of electronic devices during exams.
On May 16, CXC posted a short release to its website which read, “The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has been made aware of a breach in examination security in Trinidad and Tobago. At this time we are working closely with the Trinidad Ministry of Education to conduct an investigation surrounding the report. Appropriate corrective action will be taken quickly to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate any potential impact.”
CSEC and CAPE results out this week
The results of the 2019 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) will be released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) within the next two days.
This was confirmed by Education Minister Anthony Garcia on Saturday as he noted the Ministry had completed the CAPE analysis which revealed, “Our students are doing exceptionally well as the pass rate is 94 per cent.”
He said officials were yet to complete the analysis of the CSEC results but assured it would be done by Tuesday.
This delay was created after the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) – which is responsible for setting the exams – only presented the ministry with the CSEC results late last week.
101 schools to be repaired
Meanwhile, Garcia said out of the 194 schools identified in the July/August school repair programme work would be done on only 101 of them.
He said the original list included 194 primary and secondary schools – he said it had been whittled down to 101 in the immediate term.
However, he assured the remaining schools would be placed on the priority listing for the next installment of the vacation repair programme.
The National Maintenance Training and Security Company Limited (MTS) is responsible for carrying out the repairs.
Comments