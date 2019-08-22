Suspected carjacker dies in fiery crash

(Trinidad Express) A suspected car thief died in a crash yesterday morning.
Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was burnt to death when the vehicle hit a pick-up truck and exploded into flames at around 6 am.
The incident occurred along Antigua Road, Cumuto.
Police believe the white Nissan Tiida car was stolen and the owner stabbed in a robbery earlier.
The victim was taken to hospital.
Investigators were later informed that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car had crashed into a blue Toyota Hilux.
The van was transporting watermelons.
Police said the car exploded on impact trapping the suspected thief inside.
The vehicle was completely burnt.
The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries. He was taken to hospital.
