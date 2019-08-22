Suspected carjacker dies in fiery crash

(Trinidad Express) A suspected car thief died in a crash yesterday morning.

Police said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was burnt to death when the vehicle hit a pick-up truck and exploded into flames at around 6 am.

The incident occurred along Antigua Road, Cumuto.

Police believe the white Nissan Tiida car was stolen and the owner stabbed in a robbery earlier.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Investigators were later informed that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car had crashed into a blue Toyota Hilux.

The van was transporting watermelons.

Police said the car exploded on impact trapping the suspected thief inside.

The vehicle was completely burnt.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries. He was taken to hospital.