Ex-Pemex boss says he will not face judge in Mexico corruption case

MEXICO CITY, (Reuters) – Former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya, who is wanted in a major Mexican anti-graft investigation, said in a statement on Monday that he would not appear in front of a federal judge.

Late in May, Mexican authorities said they issued an arrest warrant for Lozoya tied to a investigation into an acquisition made by state oil company Pemex under the previous government.

The government’s move against Lozoya is one of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s boldest steps, since taking office in December, to fulfill a campaign vow to stamp out corruption.

In a statement on Lozoya’s Twitter account, the well-known businessman said that if he made a court appearance, the judge would order his detention.

“I have every right to guard my freedom, since all these actions are surely a political persecution orchestrated against me,” he said.

Reuters could not immediately reach government officials to seek comment.

