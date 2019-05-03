All efforts must be directed to preventing escalation of violence in Venezuela

Dear Editor,

The situation in neighbouring Venezuela is very dangerous. It has led to many clashes between forces loyal to the government of President Maduro and the Opposition. The potential for escalation is great and the consequences for life and politics could be very serious.

What happens in Venezuela would have repercussions on our whole continent.

Outside intervention can be both positive and negative.

I wish to urge that all efforts must be put to preventing the escalation of violence and to oppose any type of coup and military intervention.

Any action that could lead to the forceful overthrow of Maduro’s government would renew the culture of military coups and bloody dictatorship in Latin America, reminiscent of the 1960s and 70s. The scars from military intervention in our region haven’t been totally healed as yet. To move for regime change through violence would only complicate and worsen an already serious situation.

The greatest contribution that external intervention can play is to encourage democratic solutions and promote political negotiations and dialogue, for a peaceful settlement.

Any other course, such as economic sanctions, will only worsen the situation and lead to bloodshed and violence.

Latin America and the Caribbean needs a culture of peace.

Yours faithfully,

Donald Ramotar

Former President