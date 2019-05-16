Letters to the Editor

NIS is checking into this matter

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Times newspaper dated Tuesday, May 15, 2019 published an article captioned `Security Firm accused of not transferring employees’ NIS contributions’.

The Management of the National Insurance Scheme wishes to thank the newspaper for highlighting the situation regarding the employees of Radar Security Service and Supplies.

Please be advised that the matter is currently engaging the attention of Management.

Yours faithfully,

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Publicity and Public Relations

Officer

NIS

