Minister Patterson seems more concerned about how information reached the public rather than that a financial transgression occurred

Dear Editor,

It is a departure from the norms and tenets of transparency, accountability and good governance for any public officer, including government ministers, to accept monies from private individuals by way of direct transfers to their bank accounts for goods or services rendered. This is so elementary that it is hardly needs repeating.

Besides, actions such as these send out a wrong message to accounting officers and public servants who are expected to perform their duties in a professional manner and within the framework of the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act.

What is even more disturbing is that the matter of direct cash payments by a contractor organization as a form of reimbursement for expenses involved in overseas travel was cleared by Cabinet, if the explanation by Minister Patterson is anything to go by.

Minister Patterson seems more concerned about how the information reached the public domain rather than the fact that a financial transgression was committed.

It would appear that the use and abuse of public funds for personal aggrandizement is now becoming a norm. How else can one interpret the generous use of taxpayer’s money to facilitate the travel of government ministers to attend hearings at the CCJ which is totally unrelated to portfolio duties?

Guyanese have a right and duty to speak out when public funds are improperly spent. The ‘watchdog’ and oversight bodies such as Transparency International Guyana Inc and the Office of the Auditor General have a role to play in highlighting financial infractions and recommending appropriate corrective actions. Such duties must be done without fear or favour. Indeed, when it comes to corruption and corrupt activities there cannot be, as it were, any sacred cows. We are all as a society poorer for every act of corruption.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally