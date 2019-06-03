Andaiye’s spirit will live on

Dear Editor,

I join Nigel Westmaas and Clement Rohee (SN June 2) in paying rich tribute to Sister Andaiye who lost her battle against cancer. She is lauded not only in bravely combating cancer but also for courageously fighting the Burnham-Hoyte dictatorships and playing a significant role in the restoration of democracy to our homeland. Nigel Westmaas and Clement Rohee are justified in extolling Andaiye’s work and calling for recognition. Few contributed to the freedom struggle like Andaiye. She should have been honoured for her contributions to the liberation of the country. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Minister Khemraj Ramjattan, two stalwarts of the freedom struggle, are aware of Andaiye’s contribution to the freedom struggle and should have recommended her for such honours.

I don’t recall if Andaiye was among those who came from town (with Walter Rodney, Eusi Kwayana, Omowale, and others) to give solidarity to us (striking students and faculty) on the Corentyne in 1977 against unfair termination of educators at the Corentyne High School where I was a student leader. There were a few women on the picket lines and at rallies in that struggle in Berbice. Andaiye was the type who would join the struggle for justice and against oppression if she were on the Corentyne. As I learnt from my engagement with her and from others who knew her up close, she was not fearful to join just causes. She did contribute to the movement against oppression at a time when the members were targeted for physical brutality.

I do remember engaging Andaiye at Rodney House on Croal Street in late 1980s and at events around town including the picket lines. During my holidays from teaching in New York, I used to spend time in Guyana and would visit Rodney House, Liberty House (URP), Freedom House, and offices of other parties to discuss strategies on the struggle against the dictatorship and acquiring political literature that was then smuggled out of the country to share with colleagues involved in the liberation struggle in the diaspora. At times, Ravi Dev, Baytoram Ramharack and Vassan Ramracha were with me to engage WPA activists or to join picket lines where we were often stoned by House of Israel thugs or harassed by police. Andaiye and her WPA colleagues were helpful in acquiring literature and in discussing strategies in the struggle to liberate the country; and off course we contributed financially to the party’s work as we also did towards the other opposition parties. Nigel, Eusi, Rupert Roopnaraine and a few others, had a daily presence at the office and they introduced me to Andaiye. She, like others, was pleasant, receptive and informative. Andaiye, like Bonita Harris, Karen DeSouza, and Jocelyn Dow were involved in an anti-dictatorial struggle (from the 1970s to October 1992) when it was very rare to find women playing such a political role. She, like the other women, fought bravely against forced national service and they also contributed significantly in other battles like the protests against the ban on basic foods and religious paraphernalia and for higher wages.

Her contributions should not be forgotten and as Rohee rightly said, her role should be part of official history. Regrettably, Rohee’s party did not see it fit to recognize the work of Andaiye or several others who helped to liberate the country from the evil of dictatorship. For those of us who were involved in the struggle against oppression and for the liberation of the country against the dictatorship, Andaiye’s spirit will live on.

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram