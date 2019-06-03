Kwakwani has lost a leader

Dear Editor,

It is with profound sadness that the Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Raphael Trotman and the entire staff of the Ministry, offers heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of Kwakwani resident, Mr. Charles Thom on his passing.

Mr. Thom, founder of the Kwakwani United For Progress, was active in local government and also a member of the Upper Berbice Forest and Agricultural Producers Association.

Charles will be remembered for his valued role in the ministry’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility Project through the National Steering Committee of Community Forestry Organizations.

The people of Kwakwani have lost a leader who has demonstrated model commitment, dedication, and determination towards the development of the community and the forestry sector.

The Minister and staff are thankful for Charles’s significant contributions made towards the natural resources sector. We pray at this time that those affected by this loss may find peace and comfort in the memories he has left.

Yours faithfully,

Stephon Gabriel

Public Affairs Officer

Ministry of Natural Resources