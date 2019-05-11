Brazilian Navy vessels in Guyana

Three vessels of the Brazilian Navy docked in Port Georgetown on Thursday and are berthed at the GDF Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) NPa BRACUI, the NPa GUANABARA, and the NPa GUAIBA are patrol vessels of the Brazilian naval contingent and are to participate in the 2019 edition of CARIBEX.

CARIBEX is an annual Operation conducted by the Brazilian Navy, which sends a task force to navigate Caribbean waters and to visit ports of friendly nations. The mission’s objective is to carry out military drills at sea and to expand training and operational readiness among the ships involved.

War and Sea Captain, Robledo de Lemos Costa e Sa commands the Brazilian military seafarers, who number 121 in total.