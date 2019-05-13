Celebrating women and girls in technology

Encouraging women to take up roles in Information technology (IT), is one key way to bridge the gender gap disparity, according to Inter-American Development Bank country representative, Sophie Makonnen.

“Too often girls and women are not able to reveal their full potential in improving Guyana’s economy due to discriminatory social norms, lack of incentives… and girls tend to be underpaid,” Makonnen said, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI) .

The IDB representative was addressing the gathering at the Gala and Youth Reveal event hosted by Girls +Tech at the Umana Yana on Saturday.