Region Two observes 53rd independence anniversary

The 53rd Independence Flag Raising Ceremony of Pomeroon-Supenaam was held at the Regional Administration building at 8am today, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

Staff members from the Regional Administration, students from the Essequibo Technical Institute and Anna Regina Secondary, all added to the colourful event, DPI said. Members of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana National Cadets Corps, Cotton Field Secondary School, Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Fire Service and Guyana People's Militia looked smart in their uniforms as they marched.

Regional Executive Officer, Denis Jaikaran chose four outstanding Essequibians to stand beside him and extend greetings. They were veteran Doreen Duncan, RDC Councillor Samad Baksh, Social Cohesion Officer Audry Garraway and Representative of the Business Community, Dileep Singh.

Scenes from the Region 2 Independence observances (DPI photos)