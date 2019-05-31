Banks DIH donates water to flood-hit Mahdia residents

Banks DIH Limited has joined the relief effort for residents of Mahdia affected by flooding following heavy rainfall on May 25th in Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni).

A release yesterday from Banks DIH said that the company made a donation of Rain Forest bottled water to the residents of the community following the intervention of SherryAnn Balkaran, the reigning Indigenous Heritage Queen.

Balkaran, the release said, reported that infants and adults are at risk of water-borne diseases due to pollution of the community’s main water source.

She expressed gratitude to the Company on behalf of the residents of Mahdia.

Communications Manager Troy Peters said that Banks DIH Limited was very concerned for the affected residents and immediately responded.

The bottled water was air-dashed to Mahdia yesterday following a brief handing over at Thirst Park.