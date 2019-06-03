Hauraruni Girls Home gets new library

On Saturday, the Hauraruni Girls’ Home commissioned its newly refurbished library, the result of a project by the third year Public Management students of the University of Guyana.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that as a criterion for graduation, the university students were required to identify a project in a community of their choice and work together to complete a structured plan. According to Matthew Moriah, who spoke on behalf of his group, this particular project at the Hauraruni Girls’ Home was done to make a different impact. “A project that is sustainable.” … The aim was to create a sustainable environment for educational development for children.” he explained.

He said his group visited three orphanages and after careful analysis chose the Hauraruni Girls’ Home. The home was established in 1982 by the late Reverend Philip Mohabir, Founder of the Full Gospel Fellowship of Churches in Guyana.