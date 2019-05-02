Guyana contingent off to Inter-Guianas Volleyball

A 27-member contingent departed Guyana Tuesday via Moleson Creek en route to French Guiana to attend the 2019 Inter-Guianas volleyball tournament scheduled to spike off tomorrow.

The selection committee of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) selected a male and a female team to trade serves and contest against their Inter-Guianas counterparts.

Skipper Andy Rohoman will lead the male unit – the defending champions – with Ronaldo Bobb as his deputy, while Kelshine Griffith and the multi-talented Cherry- Ann Fraser are at the helm of the female side as captain and vice-captain, respectively. ….