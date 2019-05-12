Raptors, 76ers shoot for Eastern Conference final berth

A wildly unpredictable Eastern Conference semifinal series will conclude the only way that seems fitting tonight when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors for a decisive Game 7.

Each team has taken turns being dominant or inept, depending on one’s perspective, with the latest twist coming in Game 6 Thursday when the 76ers completely controlled the game after being humiliated in Game 5 at Toronto.

The winner meets the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. If Game 7 experience means something, then the edge goes to the Raptors, whose players have a combined 21 games of experience in a Game 7 compared to nine combined games by 76ers’ players…..