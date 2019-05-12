Sports

Raptors, 76ers shoot for Eastern Conference final berth

A wildly unpredictable Eastern Conference semifinal series will conclude the only way that seems fitting tonight when the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors for a decisive Game 7.

Each team has taken turns being dominant or inept, depending on one’s perspective, with the latest twist coming in Game 6 Thursday when the 76ers completely controlled the game after being humiliated in Game 5 at Toronto.

The winner meets the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. If Game 7 experience means something, then the edge goes to the Raptors, whose players have a combined 21 games of experience in a Game 7 compared to nine combined games by 76ers’ players…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Ambris’ century spurs Windies to record run chase

By

Buttler blasts century as England edge Pakistan in run-fest

By
Sri Lanka analyst suspended for anti-corruption code breach

Sri Lanka analyst suspended for anti-corruption code breach

By

Comments

Trending