Jacobs’ Jewellery, Kings Jewellery, NSC support RHT&YC

As the 29th Annual Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) Awards ceremony draws closer to its May 19 date, Jacobs’ Jewellery and Kings Jewellery have thrown their support behind the event while the National Sports Commission (NSC) has injected a significant sum into the body’s Say No/Yes programme.

According to the club, over 80 persons will be awarded for their outstanding contributions in 2018 when the event unfolds at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Centre.

Long-time sponsor King’s Jewellery World for the 15th successive year has donated one of its world renowned West Indies Cricket Medallion…..