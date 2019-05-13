McCollum helps Trail Blazers win series over Nuggets

CJ McCollum scored 37 points, including a fadeaway jumper with 11.4 seconds left, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the host Denver Nuggets 100-96 in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals yesterday.

Damian Lillard was held to 13 points on 3-of-17 shooting and added 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

Game 1 against Golden State is tomorrow in Oakland, Calif.

McCollum added nine rebounds and Enes Kanter had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds and Jamal Murray scored 17 for the Nuggets…..