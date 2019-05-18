Sports

Demerara bolt into final after win over Essequibo

-Hinds, Bookie, Nedd orchestrate win, Williams strokes consolation 50

Alphius Bookie played a pivotal role with the bat for Demerara (Royston Alkins photo)

Demerara booked their place in the final of the Hand-in-Hand under – 19 inter-county one-day tournament by defeating Essequibo by 96 runs at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, yesterday.

 It was a completed performance by the eventual winners who after winning the toss, elected to bat and posted 223-5 from their allotted 50 overs.

 Opener and national under-19 batsman Adrian Hinds led the way with an attractive knock of 73 inclusive of four fours and a maximum.

 The left-hander, who stroked his way back into form, shared a 78-run stand with Alphius Bookie who carved out an unbeaten half-century – 67 – which was decorated with two fours and three maximums…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Windies head into World Cup with heartbreaking defeat to Tigers

By

Berbice march into final, defeats U17 by 56 runs

By

Holder hoping to “put things right” at Rose Bowl camp

By

Comments

Trending