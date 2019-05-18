Demerara bolt into final after win over Essequibo

Demerara booked their place in the final of the Hand-in-Hand under – 19 inter-county one-day tournament by defeating Essequibo by 96 runs at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, yesterday.

It was a completed performance by the eventual winners who after winning the toss, elected to bat and posted 223-5 from their allotted 50 overs.

Opener and national under-19 batsman Adrian Hinds led the way with an attractive knock of 73 inclusive of four fours and a maximum.

The left-hander, who stroked his way back into form, shared a 78-run stand with Alphius Bookie who carved out an unbeaten half-century – 67 – which was decorated with two fours and three maximums…..