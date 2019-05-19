Back with a bang!

Well, that did not take long.

After spending almost all of the year on the US racing circuit, star cyclist Jamual John returned to Guyana with a bang, winning his first event in his first start on local soil for the 2019 season.

John, outfitted in a crisp black and neon green Team Coco’s kit, used his trademark sprinting ability to secure the victory in the feature 35-lap event of the second annual Rainforest Water multi race programme which was staged yesterday at the National Park.

John, who dominated the local circuit for most of last year and 2017, stopped the clock in one hours, 22 minutes and 35 seconds for the grueling fixture which attracted the cream of the nation’s wheelsmen…..