Fordyce wins Aquatic Starz 5k

Police Progressive Youth Club’s Rural Constable, Royston Fordyce ran away with the Aquatic Starz Shine ‘Fun Run’ 5k title yesterday when the race got underway in the Diamond/Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

In the second year of the event, Fordyce, 26, stopped the clock at 16 minutes, 11 seconds and 14 milliseconds (16.11.14), 55 seconds slower than last year’s winner, Winston Messingher who did not participate in the ‘sunrise’ race.

Fordyce, in only his second year back on the track, won his maiden 5k race ahead of his 27-year-old club mate, Jonathan Fagundes who finished in a time of 16.54.93.

Fordyce had trailed though out the race and opted to pounce on the leaders just 100 meters from the ribbon…..