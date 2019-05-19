NSC awards: Year of the basketball and racket-sports 

The curtain came down on the National Sports Commission (NSC) 2018 national sports awards

ceremony at the Le Meridien Pegasus Hotel Friday evening with basketballer Stanton Rose and national table tennis ace Chelsea Edghill receiving the Senior Sportsman and Sportswoman-of-the-Year awards.

Shomari Wiltshire and Priyanna Ramdhani were crowned the Junior Sportsman and Sportswoman-of-the-Year to end a night where the nation’s athletes were honoured.

Rose is the first basketball player in the history of the sport locally to be named Sportsman-of-the-Year and also the first athlete from Kwakwani to win the prestigious accolade.

He is the youngest player to ever captain Guyana at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) championships. ….