High Rollers defeat Amazings 6-1 in Linden Guinness final

High Rollers captain Omar Brewley [center], receives the championship trophy from Banks DIH representative Romaine Adonis in the presence of his elated team-mates after they defeated Amazings in the final of the Guinness Greatest of the Streets Linden Championship. Also in the photo are Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste [left] and Linden Branch Manager Shondel Easton [right]

Emerging force High Rollers was crowned the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Champion, dismantling fellow first time finalist Amazings 6-1 on Saturday at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.

It was the largest margin of victory ever recorded in the event’s history and the mammoth partisan crowd was treated to an exhibition in clinical finishing from the youthful outfit.

The 40-minute contest was effectively over at the halftime interval, as High Rollers pillaged four unanswered goals in the space of 15 minutes to capture the coveted championship…..

