Jaguars’ skipper Leon Johnson hoping to land CPL call-up 

As the buzz surrounding the biggest party in sport – the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) – begins to excite the region, a number of regional players are hoping that they created enough noise to earn a call-up for the Caribbean’s own T20 showpiece event.

One such player is Guyana Jaguars’ skipper Leon Johnson who made his bold intentions known to Stabroek Sport as he banks on his recent white ball form to reignite his CPL career.

Johnson, during the recent Caribbean Super 50 tournament, struck a century (101) for Guyana against Jamaica in the semi-final before Guyana’s loss to the Combined Campus in the Final. ….