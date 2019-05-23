Sports

Bucks look to reclaim momentum from Raptors in Game 5

The Toronto Raptors have the momentum, but the Milwaukee Bucks will be playing on their home court Thursday night in the pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Raptors will try to maintain the energy they showed in winning the past two games at home to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

“Each game is its own entity,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “Let’s see. … if we can go do it in Milwaukee, we need to take this challenge of playing in a hostile environment, right? We’re going into a tough, loud place to play, and let’s see if those guys can bring that same pop and focus, determination on the road.”….

