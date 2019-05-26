Jones anticipates GAW victory 

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones believes 2019 is the year Guyana Amazon Warriors will take their maiden title in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) set for August-September.

Jones based this position on the fact that the Warriors have secured a core of the best local talent in the country and enlisted the services of international stars that bring both experience and familiarity with winning.

“Essentially with that layout of players we have the CPL for us should be a successful one,” the Director of Sport said, adding, “I am happy and excited to see so many young Guyanese being a part of the CPL, so you have a Guyana core if you want to call it that.”….