Hamilton Green Inter Ward round of 16 action on today

The round of 16 section of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward football championships will commence today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Timehri Panthers will oppose Vreed-en-Hoop at 15:00hrs with Soesdyke engaging DeKinderen at 15:30hrs in the first two matches.

In the third fixture Mocha will tackle Liliendaal from 16:00hrs while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin battle Bourda Blues from 17:00hrs.

At 17:30hrs, Sophia will oppose Mahaicony while Den Amstel face-off with Charlestown from 18:00hrs and Uitvlugt battles Zeelugt from 18:30hrs…..