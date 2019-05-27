Sports

Hamilton Green Inter Ward round of 16 action on today

The round of 16 section of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward football championships will commence today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Timehri Panthers will oppose Vreed-en-Hoop at 15:00hrs with Soesdyke engaging DeKinderen at 15:30hrs in the first two matches.

In the third fixture Mocha will tackle Liliendaal from 16:00hrs while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin battle Bourda Blues from 17:00hrs.

At 17:30hrs, Sophia will oppose Mahaicony while Den Amstel face-off with Charlestown from 18:00hrs and Uitvlugt battles Zeelugt from 18:30hrs…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

GFF finds no evidence of misconduct by ExCo in switched Mexico game

By

Nicholson bests seasoned campaigners

By

GBA runs off Mike Parris U16 competition

By

Comments

Trending