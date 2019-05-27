Hamilton Green Inter Ward round of 16 action on today

The round of 16 section of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward football championships will commence today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
Timehri Panthers will oppose Vreed-en-Hoop at 15:00hrs with Soesdyke engaging DeKinderen at 15:30hrs in the first two matches.
In the third fixture Mocha will tackle Liliendaal from 16:00hrs while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin battle Bourda Blues from 17:00hrs.
At 17:30hrs, Sophia will oppose Mahaicony while Den Amstel face-off with Charlestown from 18:00hrs and Uitvlugt battles Zeelugt from 18:30hrs…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments