World Cup Preview….

It’s hard to neglect the instinctive winning pedigree of an Australian team in an ICC event. The blueprint of winning, it appears, is embedded in the team’s culture, and aside from their obvious overwhelming talent, Australia’s ability to compose wins from difficult situations, is the single most impressive trait that sets them apart from their equally talented counterparts like South Africa and New Zealand who are yet to crack that winning code at the ICC 50 overs showpiece event.

Australia in my mind is perhaps the best-equipped side to spoil England’s tea party. They are peaking at the right time with recent away series wins against powerhouse India and Pakistan, not to mention that the return of the prolific Steven Smith and David Warner, adds to their armoury.

It no secret that the side from Down Under has been enduring a difficult time of late. They are currently ranked fifth in the world – a far cry from the standards set during the dominant Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting eras. ….