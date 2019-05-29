World Cup Preview…

The term ‘puncher’s chance’ has been thrown around in sports quite a lot in favour of the underdogs, who on their day- be it by luck of stroke or brilliance- can inspire knock out blows over their more favoured opponents.

And though West Indies’ chance of winning the World Cup is slim as you would imagine, they are not quite out of it and can produce the kind of bullish performance that can take them over the line against the best in the business.

The issue with Caribbean side, however, is replicating those ‘whirlwind performances’, game after game to fall into the conversation as serious title contenders.

Yesterday’s remarkable feat of scoring 421 during their win over New Zealand in their final warm-up fixture will surely put the world on notice, especially the Caribbean fanbase who are hoping for that kind of reciprocity to upstage the likes of England, India, Australia and even New Zealand a second time. ….