Sports

World Cup Preview…

West Indies and their ‘puncher’s chance’ 

Shimron Hetmyer

The term ‘puncher’s chance’ has been thrown around in sports quite a lot in favour of the underdogs, who on their day- be it by luck of stroke or brilliance- can inspire knock out blows over their more favoured opponents. 

And though West Indies’ chance of winning the World Cup is slim as you would imagine, they are not quite out of it and can produce the kind of bullish performance that can take them over the line against the best in the business. 

The issue with Caribbean side, however, is replicating those ‘whirlwind performances’, game after game to fall into the conversation as serious title contenders.   

Yesterday’s remarkable feat of scoring 421 during their win over New Zealand in their final warm-up fixture will surely put the world on notice, especially the Caribbean fanbase who are hoping for that kind of reciprocity to upstage the likes of England, India, Australia and even New Zealand a second time. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Faf’s men and the South African World Cup dream

By
Guyana not listed for matches in CPL fixtures

Guyana not listed for matches in CPL fixtures

By
Upsets galore as Sparta Boss, Gold is Money sent packing

Upsets galore as Sparta Boss, Gold is Money sent packing

By

Comments

Trending