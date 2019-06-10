GCF to host elections on July 21

After last holding elections in 2017, the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is set to elect office bearers on July 21 at Olympic House, Lililendaal while a new constitution is expected to be tabled along with a five-year plan.

Speaking exclusively to Stabroek Sport, executive of the current federation, Frankie Farley, explained that the new constitution has to be ratified by the General Assembly.

The vice-president of the GCF stated that he is in support of a new constitution since the old one was “vague” and filled with ambiguity in certain clauses especially as it relates to membership.”

The executive was unable to confirm the procedure as it relates to the ratification of the constitution or the elections coming first, saying that there is still some clarity needed on the issues…..