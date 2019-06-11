Drayton is new national chess champion

FIDE Master, Anthony Drayton stormed to the vacant National Chess Championships in an undefeated run while Women’s FIDE Master, Maria Varona-Thomas is unbeaten after three rounds of the women’s division when the tournament continued at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue on Sunday.

Drayton, 24, playing in the seven-round, Swiss system tournament, secured the title by the sixth round.

Candidate Master Taffin Khan (1950 FIDE rating), who lost to Drayton, won his final round encounter defeating Sivnanand Nandalall (1720 FIDE rating).

After the final round late in the evening, Drayton explained, “It always feels good to come out on top especially when you know you did your best and tried your best, your hard work pays off.”….