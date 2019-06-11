Sports

Drayton is new national chess champion

-Varona-Thomas undefeated after three rounds of women’s division

In this Romario Samaroo photo FIDE Master Anthony Drayton (in the white shirt) is calculating his next move in the final round match against Shivanand Nandalall.

FIDE Master, Anthony Drayton stormed to the vacant National Chess Championships in an undefeated run while Women’s FIDE Master, Maria Varona-Thomas is unbeaten after three rounds of the women’s division when the tournament continued at the National Resource Center, Woolford Avenue on Sunday.

Drayton, 24, playing in the seven-round, Swiss system tournament, secured the title by the sixth round.

Candidate Master Taffin Khan (1950 FIDE rating), who lost to Drayton, won his final round  encounter  defeating Sivnanand Nandalall (1720 FIDE rating).

After the final round late in the evening, Drayton explained, “It always feels good to come out on top especially when you know you did your best and tried your best, your hard work pays off.”….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Alfred powers Tiger Bay to Futsal crown with hat-trick

By

KFC, GSA senior nationals serves off tomorrow

By

Golden Jaguars a unified bunch ahead of Gold Cup campaign

By

Comments

Trending