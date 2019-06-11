Ramdhani siblings gearing up for junior and senior Pan Am games

National badminton champs Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani are actively engaged in an arduous training regimen ahead of next month’s senior Pan American Games in Peru.

For the younger Ramdhani, Priyanna, who is on a high after copping the 2018 NSC senior Sportswoman-of-the-Year award, her workout is geared towards improving her showing at the upcoming junior Pan Am Games in Canada in early July before she heads off to the senior edition of the games.

However, Narayan, who resides in Canada where he studies, is currently in Guyana on vacation but is pulling out all the stops to ready himself both physically and mentally for the Peru challenge…..