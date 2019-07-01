Sports

John wins elusive national road race title

Jamaul John celebrates after he out sprinted Andrew Hicks and last year’s champion, Curtis Dey at the end of an aggressive day of racing from the city to Moblissa on the Linden Highway and back. (Orlando Charles photo)

Jamaul John has been crowned the new national road race champion.

Yesterday, the Team Coco’s wheelsman denied Curtis Dey a second senior road race title while claiming his first as he out sprinted Andrew Hicks and Dey at the end of an aggressive day of racing from the city to Moblissa on the Linden Highway and back.

John who placed third in the Time-Trial last week, was one of the favourites of the 25-man starting peloton yesterday and he did not disappoint following more than four hours of racing in the 103-mile event…..

