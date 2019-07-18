`Guinness’ matches for Berlin Tarmac

Following a 10-year absence, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championships will return to the Berlin tarmac located in the neighborhoods of High and Drydale Streets, Georgetown.

This was disclosed by tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions via a press release.

The venue, which is a hive for several of the notable street teams including Broad Street, Future Stars, Berlin and Leopold Street, will be used for the eight matches on the second night of group action on Saturday…..