Mary Fung-A-Fat basking in thrill of Pan Am debut

As Guyana gears up for the upcoming 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, squash spearhead Mary Fung-A-Fat is excited at the prospect of competing against other world-class athletes at the games.

Fung-A-Fat along with Taylor Fernandes and Ashley Khalil will form the core of Guyana’s squash contingent that will compete at the Pan Am level for the first time in the nation’s history. The games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in the Peruvian capital.

“I’ve competed in several Pan Am qualifying tournaments before but this is the first time our women’s team have qualified for the actual Pam Am Games…..