DCC Summer Camp underway

-Digicel throws support behind initiative 

Digicel’s Communication’s Manager Vidya Sanichara presents a cheque to President Roger Harper.
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) yesterday launched its 2019 Junior Summer Camp at the club’s pavilion.

The two-week initiative was launched with a simple opening ceremony where the youngsters were given a charge by former national cricketer Dr. Vincent Adams who implored them to embrace the nurturing nuances of the camp and also to find the right blend between sports and academics.

He shared his life experience of making the national senior team as a teenager and said that he could have forged a career with the West Indies but was forced to turn to academia following a vehicular accident.

