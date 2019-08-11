Lakhnarayan Bhagarathi: Youth in service

At 18, Lakhnarayan Bhagarathi, has a lot on his plate, not the least of which is pursuing his dream of one day becoming a famous biologist.
Bhagarathi, a resident of Line Path ‘C’, Upper Coren-tyne, has completed an Associate of Science-Biology (Diploma) at the University of Guyana’s Tain Campus, where he is to pursue the Bachelors of Science-Biology (Degree) in September.
A former student of Skeldon Line Path Secondary School, he had attained 14 CSEC subject passes in 2017, which gave him the courage to head to the University of Guyana…..
