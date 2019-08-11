Sunday

Lakhnarayan Bhagarathi: Youth in service

Lakhnarayan Bhagarathi
Lakhnarayan Bhagarathi

At 18, Lakhnarayan Bhagarathi, has a lot on his plate, not the least of which is pursuing his dream of one day becoming a famous biologist. 

Bhagarathi, a resident of Line Path ‘C’, Upper Coren-tyne, has completed an Associate of Science-Biology (Diploma) at the University of Guyana’s Tain Campus, where he is to pursue the Bachelors of Science-Biology (Degree) in September.

A former student of Skeldon Line Path Secondary School, he had attained 14 CSEC subject passes in 2017, which gave him the courage to head to the University of Guyana…..

Around the Web

More in Sunday

The Dark of the Sea – an excerpt

By

UN flags need to cut meat to curb land use impact on global warming

By
High cost of healthy food to blame for malnutrition

High cost of healthy food to blame for malnutrition

By

Comments

Trending