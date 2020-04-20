Service to Humanity providing COVID-19 relief

Children in The Upper Corentyne area are continuing to receive meals from the Service to Humanity (StH) group even though schools are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The underprivileged children are part of a school-feeding exercise that the StH initiated to ensure that they attend school. It is conducted three days per week.

Shanta Youngkam, the cofounder and coordinator, told Stabroek News (SN) that they decided to still focus on the children and would deliver the food to them in their communities.