Rebecca’s Rust is situated between Harmony Hall and Carlton Hall at Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, approximately 47 kilometres from Georgetown. The village and Harmony Hall were once considered one community, which was called High Dam and some persons still use that name today.

Although the Gazetteer of Guyana has the village documented as Rebecca’s Rust, the signboard in the village says Rebecca’s Lust. There are rice fields on one side and pasture lands on the other, the latter is now being used for construction.

The village has a homey feel to it. In fact, many of its residents are related by blood. But before I could meet any of them, I had my first encounter with blood suckers: mosquitoes, three at once…..