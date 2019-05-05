Weight loss habits start at home

Tv trouble

Sitting

A television series binge can equate to a lot of sitting hours. If you’re just a one-TV-show-a-night kind of person, your hours sitting down can add up too. Add that to a desk job and you’ve got yourself an unhealthy lifestyle habit.

To combat bad screen-time habits, try going for a walk, run or gym session with your loved ones in the evening. Kill two birds with one stone by stretching, or even working out in front of the screen.

Catch up on your shows while you’re kicking goals on the treadmill or bike!….