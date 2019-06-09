The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show was held from May 21 to May 25 on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. The location was transformed with stunning displays by members of the RHS and others.
Every year, world renowned garden designers, plant specialists, florists and plant nurseries come together to show off the cutting edge of garden designs and inspirational floral exhibits…..
