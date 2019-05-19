Reorienting the Caribbean’s relationship with Europe

In just under a week’s time voters from across the whole of the European Union (EU) will go to the polls to elect a new European Parliament.

The result is expected to alter Europe’s centrist balance, and more importantly contribute to the repositioning of all political parties including those in France, Germany, and an already semi-detached Britain.

For nearly a decade, Brexit notwithstanding, far right and populist political groups have been gaining support. Where once, one could reliably predict that citizens in most EU nations would largely vote on economic and national issues, electorates have become less predictable…..