Getting past depression

“I was going through depression. It was years of depression. I would just sit there and stare, don’t do nothing. I didn’t even eat, and I get fine like a pointer,” the 40-year-old mother of four said. She believes the depression was triggered by the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband.

I met this woman through the Child Care and Protection Agency and while initially she had agreed for her name to be published, at the end of our chat we both agreed that she should be anonymous. I feared identifying her could undermine her already fragile state, as public comments can sometimes be unkind or very cruel.

“I want to share my experience because a lot of people go through depression and they don’t know what it is and they don’t know how to get help,” she said. “I was one of those persons and if it was not for a relative, I don’t know where I would have been today…..