Rashena Hanif, two others crowned as Guyana’s reps to Miss India Worldwide pageants

Rashena Hanif emerged as this year’s Miss India Guyana just minutes into Monday morning last at the Ramada Princess Hotel after going head on in a stiff competition with five other contestants.

Coronation night began on Sunday, May 26 at 8.30 with the national anthems of Guyana and India, and after the audience was seated, the Sensational Six as they were dubbed, appeared in matching Indian outfits. They then made their way individually onto the catwalk to introduce themselves.

The audience was supportive of the contestants and remained so throughout the night, but it was clear that they favoured contestants 4, 5 and 6, Rashena Hanif, Sandeka Rampersaud and Sharona Haniff, respectively…..