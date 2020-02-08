Applications open for local legs of India Worldwide pageants

The Miss India Worldwide Guyana is accepting applications for the Miss India Worldwide Guyana, Miss Teen India Worldwide Guyana, and Mrs India Guyana and Guyanese women of Indian descent are invited to apply.

According to the organisers, applicants must be 18 to 27 years old as at December 31, 2020; must be a citizen, resident or born in Guyana; must have never been married or given birth; and must have a passion for Indian culture and charity.

Applicants for the Mrs India Guyana can be of any age, but must be a citizen, resident or born in Guyana. Applicants can be married, widowed, divorced with or without children and must have a passion for Indian culture and charity.