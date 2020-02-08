‘Red’ aims to ease election tension

It is known that tensions can run high during the run up to our country’s national elections and Signature Productions, in an attempt to ease them, will next Friday evening stage its inaugural “RED” production, a parody of Romeo and Juliet.

According to a press release, the production promises elements of comedy, music, song, dance and poetry, “in an effort to provide a complete night of entertainment for a memorable Valentine’s evening.”

The cast of the show is not only talented but versatile, so patrons are sure to be “rolling with laughter” as the play is peppered with “sarcasm, farce, satire, dramatic irony and burlesque,” it continued