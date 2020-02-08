Ego launches ‘We are the guardians’

Lindener Quincy Lacon who goes by stage name ‘Ego’ is set to turn the heat up at tomorrow night’s Senior Calypso Semifinal in Bartica, with his new song “We Are the Guardians”.

Although he is making his debut in the calypso genre, Ego’s is not a strange face to the entertainment arena. He competed at the first ever Linden Soca Monarch Competition in 2015 and won.

He will be up against 20 other semifinalists tomorrow, including 18-year-old Omaiah Hall, who won the Junior Calypso Monarch title which automatically secured her a spot in the senior leg.